Chronos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

