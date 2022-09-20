Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Major Shareholder Energy Corp Chord Sells 11,400,000 Shares

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chord Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CHRD traded up $4.87 on Monday, reaching $142.41. 461,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). Chord Energy had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $789.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

