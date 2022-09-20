Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 12,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,276,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Chindata Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
