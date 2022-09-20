Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 12,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,276,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.