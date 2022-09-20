Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 378,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

