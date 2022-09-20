Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Reduced by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 145,680 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 5.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.17% of Cheniere Energy worth $57,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 99,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.03. 16,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,124. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

