Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 16,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,049,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Chemours Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

