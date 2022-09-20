Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $362.29

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $362.29 and last traded at $364.10, with a volume of 3608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

