ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 7%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 159,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,833,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $43,516.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $43,516.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,912,270 shares of company stock worth $26,367,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.