ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 27,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.62. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

