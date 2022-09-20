C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

Shares of C&F Financial stock remained flat at $51.20 on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $180.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.38. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

