CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,137,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 1,309,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.2 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 12,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.48.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.