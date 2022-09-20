CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,137,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 1,309,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.2 days.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 12,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
