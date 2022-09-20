Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.73. Cerus shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7,963 shares.

Cerus Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insider Activity at Cerus

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

About Cerus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerus by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Cerus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cerus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.