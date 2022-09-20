Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.73. Cerus shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7,963 shares trading hands.

Cerus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cerus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.