Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.73. Cerus shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7,963 shares trading hands.
Cerus Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
