Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.