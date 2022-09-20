Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE WRK opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.