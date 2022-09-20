Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $51.45 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.45 million and approximately $416,483.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,877,650 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

