Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,278. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $306,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

