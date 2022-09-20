Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Catalent

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Catalent by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

