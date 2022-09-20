Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 4.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.87. 26,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,289,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Carvana Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Carvana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $5,569,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

