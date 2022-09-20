Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.34. 875,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,718. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.82. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

