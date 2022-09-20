CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

CMAXW remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax accounts for 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

