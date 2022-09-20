Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 166,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. 319,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

