Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.8 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENDTF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.73. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.96 and a one year high of C$11.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.42.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

