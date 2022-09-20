Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $94.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.38 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $561,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $561,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,677,586 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 78.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 383,507 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

