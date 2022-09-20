Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,200.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,200 ($62.83) and last traded at GBX 5,300 ($64.04), with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,250 ($63.44).

Camellia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,932.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,057.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6,325.30.

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Camellia’s payout ratio is 175.90%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.