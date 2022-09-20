Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 41,406 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,406 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $99,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

