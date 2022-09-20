Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 39,386 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $37,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

