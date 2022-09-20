Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,634 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $71,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. 131,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.