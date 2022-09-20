Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 88,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.