Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,811 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $227.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

