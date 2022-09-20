Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $45,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,135. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

