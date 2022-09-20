Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 760,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFV stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 2,868,009 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

