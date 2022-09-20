Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 74,899 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.81. 22,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

