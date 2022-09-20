Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 146,102 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $83,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,707. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.53.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
