Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,001 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $163,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,276. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

