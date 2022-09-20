Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

