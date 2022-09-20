Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 146,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

