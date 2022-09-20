Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 18,945 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

