Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.