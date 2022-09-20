Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,226 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

