Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,175 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSL opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $94.11.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.