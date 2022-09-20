Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.