Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,087,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

