Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,783. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

