Cake Monster Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.83 Million (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Cake Monster has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $10,785.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cake Monster has traded 29% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cake Monster
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,280,332,770 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Buying and Selling Cake Monster
