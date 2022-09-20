Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $8,143,500.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00.

CDNS traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.19. 1,554,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,297. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

