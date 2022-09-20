Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTS remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCTS. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $497,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

