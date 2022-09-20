Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $314.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

