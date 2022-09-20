Burleson & Company LLC Sells 64,296 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,296 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 49,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

