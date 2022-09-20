Burleson & Company LLC Sells 595 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 190,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,626. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

